PETALING JAYA: While most people hide in the shadows after committing wrongdoing, some make a buzz of their violations on social media.

According to media and communications experts, such brazen behaviour boils down to a craving for cheap publicity.

Shows of bravado have become raison d’etre for those who practically live and feed on social media. From life-threatening stunts to insanely ridiculous endeavours, social media addicts lap it up, give it the thumbs up and spread it around.

Ironically, celebrities – who are already in the limelight – are among those seeking attention by showing off their antics to all

and sundry.

A recent case that comes to mind is the appearance on social media of a video and pictures of Neelofa Mohd Noor and hubby, Haris Ismail, shopping for carpet in Nilai, Negri Sembilan on May 2.

Unsurprisingly, it raised a huge uproar, given that they had violated standard operating procedures (SOP) by travelling to another state. The couple are now under investigation.

This was not their only stunt. Last month, the couple was fined a total of RM30,000 for failing to practise social distancing and breaching interstate travel regulations, and for violating the SOP at their wedding party.

Her 20 guests were issued compounds of RM1,500 each for failing to observe social distancing. Again, this came to light only because she posted videos and pictures of her wedding on social media.

Media expert Dr Shafizan Mohamed said for celebrities, any publicity – positive or negative – is valuable.

The assistant professor at International Islamic University Malaysia told theSun that such stunts would also attract more traffic to their social media accounts, a medium that celebrities depend on to stay in the limelight.

The problem is that while some may think that what they post on social media is private, once it is out there, it is open season.

Of course, there are those whose misconduct ends up on social media, but not by their own doing. One is the wife of a policeman, who brought along their children to visit him while he was manning a roadblock in Dengkil.

A picture of the family reunion made it on social media, and she ended up with a RM2,000 compound fine.

To their credit, politicians who have also been caught on social media violating the Covid-19 SOP have owned up to their transgressions.

Former prime minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, apologised for not having his temperature taken before entering a surau in Langkawi on May 8.

Another ex-prime minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, admitted on Facebook that he also failed to get his temperature taken

before entering a restaurant, and he paid a RM3,000 fine.

Another media expert, Adlene Aris, who is a lecturer at the Faculty of Applied Communications at Multimedia University, said some of these celebrities are “out of touch” with reality. “They feel superior and think they are untouchable,” she said.

“Their reality is very different from those in the medium and lower income group. Thus, they have this assumption that their reasons for breaching the SOP are of greater importance, and they have a stronger prioritisation compared to ‘normal’ citizens.”

Universiti Teknologi Mara professor of communications Dr Kiranjit Kaur said such behaviour could have stemmed from a failure to see that Covid-19 does not differentiate between enemy and friend.

She said confusing and contradictory messages could have also negated efforts to create awareness of the need to stay at home and observe the SOP.