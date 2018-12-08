Postponement of scheduled salary deduction from PTPTN borrowers a good move: Anwar

ALOR STAR: The government’s decision to postpone the Scheduled Salary Deduction (PGB) scheme of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) was a smart move which took into consideration the unhappiness of the borrowers.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said he believed Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik had given due consideration to the protests by borrowers over the scheme.

“We welcome the explanation given by the minister who took into consideration the protests and unhappiness of the borrowers because, under the scheme, the repayment (of the loan) was more than before,“ he said in a press conference held after the closing ceremony of the Kedah PH Leadership Convention – ‘Kedah Government: Challenges and Aspirations’ held here yesterday.

Also present at the press conference was Kedah PH chairman Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir who is also the Mentri Besar of the state.

In a posting on Twitter yesterday, Maszlee said the scheme was postponed until the ministry gathered the views and recommendations from all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Anwar urged all states under PH to organise similar PH Leadership Conventions which would be the platform to strengthen unity among the component parties.

“That is why I propose that the convention is organised according to the same format in the other states, which would be a good start,“ he said.

The one-day convention which was attended by about 700 leaders from all four PH component parties – Bersatu, PKR, Amanah and DAP from the branches and divisions was held at Dewan Seri Mentaloon near here.

A message from PH President and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was delivered through a video recording. — Bernama