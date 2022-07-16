Poultry imports: To create stockpile for adequate supply

MALACCA: The government has given approval and incentives to the National Farmers Organisation (NAFAS) to import chickens from abroad to create a stockpile to ensure consumer needs are always met.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah said permission was also given to several cooperatives under the Farmers’ Organisations Authority (LPP) to import chicken from plants in countries that have been licensed and certified by the Malaysian government.

“All chicken processing plants for export to Malaysia must be certified and recognised by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM), MAFI and the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“Currently, there is no approved permit (AP) so anyone can import chicken but they need to have an Import Permit (IP) issued by the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis) for the purpose of biosecurity control at the country’s entry points,“ he told reporters in Ayer Keroh here today after the opening ceremony of the Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen’s Day (HPPN) state celebration which was officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

Commenting further, Ahmad said among the chicken plants approved currently to export chicken meat and chicken cuts (to Malaysia) are from Thailand, China, Brazil and the Netherlands.

“By allowing the move, we are confident that it can create a mechanism that can meet the needs of consumers and the country will not face chicken shortage, especially during festive seasons,” he added.

Earlier, the media reported that the government had approved several companies appointed by MAFI to import frozen round chicken up to 10,000 metric tonnes or 5.5 million birds a month. — Bernama