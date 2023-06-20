Poverty eradication: Data collection ongoing to identify participants, suitable projects

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government’s efforts to eradicate hardcore poverty, as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the 2023 Budget, are currently undergoing the process of data collection and identifying eligible participants and suitable projects.

Several methods are being used to identify the prospective participants to ensure that no one is left behind, regardless of their ethnic background.

In KEDAH, Bandar Baharu District Officer Datuk Elmi Yusoff said that they are still in the process of identifying the hardcore poor households to be included in the programme’s list.

“To identify this group, several methods are used, including obtaining information from village chiefs or residents in the districts and sub-districts, as well as from the District Zakat Officer. We also obtain information from the Department of Social Welfare.

“The allocation will come from the Ministry of Economy, so at the district level, they will assist in identifying the target groups because we have a better understanding of the residents in their respective districts. Once we have the list, we will provide assistance in coordination with the ministry,” he added.

Langkawi District Officer Datuk Abdul Gafar Yahya, on the other hand, lauded the initiative and is ready to implement it at the district level, together with the penghulu, sub-districts and village committees.

The Unity Government’s commitment is to eradicate hardcore poverty by assisting approximately 130,000 of the most vulnerable individuals to break free from the cycle of poverty through comprehensive measures, regardless of their ethnic background.

When tabling the 2023 Budget at Parliament in February, Anwar said the government will implement the People’s Income Initiative (IPR), and that a total allocation of RM750 million has been set aside for 2023 to the Ministry of Economy to successfully implement the initiative.

“We are still waiting for the details from the Ministry of Economy through the State Development Office. However, we have yet to receive any allocation,” Abdul Gafar said.

In TERENGGANU, Setiu District Officer Ahmad Rizal Mamat said that his team, together with the East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC), have prepared a proposal to request an allocation of RM9 million for a chilli cultivation project in their district as part of the poverty eradication programme.-Bernama