Poverty eradication projects expected to start next year

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is expected to implement hardcore poor eradication projects nationwide starting in February or March 2022 with a special project allocation of RM1 billion.

According to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, the allocation has been approved by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the list of localities involved in each state will be selected in two weeks’ time in collaboration with state governments and the Economic Planning Unit (EPU).

“Of that amount, a total of RM500 million is to fund projects to eradicate the hardcore poor throughout the country where as many as three to five localities will be identified in each state to eradicate the hardcore poor on a targeted basis.

“We will take a holistic approach involving federal government agencies, state governments, universities, corporate divisions, foundations and other bodies,“ he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2022 for the Committee level in Parliament today.

He said Sabah and Sarawak would receive a large allocation due to the population and size of the two states.

“As this allocation is specifically to address the hardcore poor, the distribution is subject to modification from time to time subject to the approval of the prime minister,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said a total of RM350 million was for unlisted projects for next year due to certain reasons or critical projects that needs to be implemented due to emergencies that have a huge impact.

-Bernama