KUCHING: The poverty rate in Sarawak is expected to increase following the introduction of the new poverty line income this year, said state Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Children Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said besides the new poverty line income per household which was set at RM2,131 compared with RM1,500 previously, the economic impact of Covid-19 also contributed to the increase.

“We are aware that many people are affected (by the pandemic) especially those who have lost their jobs and source of income,” she told reporters after officiating the Kembara Prihatin Negara 2020 programme here, today.

Fatimah said the actual percentage of the increase could only be known after a thorough survey is conducted on the matter.

She added that the survey would enable the state government to formulate a more effective poverty eradication policy and programme for the people in Sarawak.

“The state government always emphasises on database and evidence-based practice. From there, we can make more accurate planning (to assist those under the poverty line),” she said. -Bernama