Power delegation extended to expedite conferment of PJM to veteran servicemen

SEREMBAN: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has agreed to delegate more power to Field Commander (Malaysian Army), Fleet Commander (Royal Malaysian Navy) and Air Region Commander (Royal Malaysian Air Force) and those of similar rank to expedite the conferment of Pingat Jasa Malaysia (PJM) medal to veteran servicemen.

He said this would be enforced soon as over 40,000 MAF veterans are still waiting for the award.

“If the delegation is not improved we will have to wait until 2049 for the award ceremony to be over, so we need to do it fast, “ he told reporters after officiating at the PJM award to 450 recipients at Wisma Perwira, Sendayan Air Base here.

Also present were Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Muez Abd Aziz, Chief of Defence Force General Tan Affendi Buang and Chief of Air Force General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan.

The ministry had previously given the Chief of Defence Force, and Commanders of MAF Services the authority to confer the PJM medal through the National Veterans Council Meeting on Sept 29, 2022

The PJM medal award which was coordinated by the MAF Veteran Affairs Department (JHEV), began on March 3, 2004.

Mohamad said so far 36,364 MAF veterans have received the PJM medal.

The award is a testament to the courage, bravery and loyalty of personnel in contributing to Malaysia’s freedom from Communists’ threat.

In the meantime, Mohamad said the ministry plans to have additional 6,000 veterans eligible for the monthly Household Living Aid (BSH), involving an additional RM21 million.

“Previously it was given to 9,000 veterans, with the addition 15,000 veterans will enjoy the benefit which will amount to RM54 million in total.

“This is the ministry’s effort to help veterans financially, this will be proposed to the government,“ he said.

Mohamad explained that the ministry could not fulfil the request on pension adjustments for MAF personnel as it would cause a great financial impact adding that it would also involve other public service sectors.

“There are over 20 types of assistance that can be enjoyed by MMAF veterans through JHEV,“ he added. - Bernama