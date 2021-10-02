Power failure on Penang bridge: Restoration works underway - Plus

GEORGE TOWN: PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) is working towards restoring the power on the Penang Bridge and toll plaza as quickly as possible.

PLUS Strategic Stakeholder Engagement head Syed Mohammed Idid Syed Ahmad Idid today confirmed that the bridge experienced a power failure since 8.23 pm yesterday which had also affected the surrounding areas of the mainland and island connecting to the bridge.

“We truly apologise for the inconvenience caused by this power failure and we are working to rectify and resolve the situation soonest,” he said in a statement here.

Syed Mohammed Idid said despite the incovenience, all lanes on the bridge are functioning per normal and the public will be updated on the restoring progress via Twitter and PLUS App.

He also reminded those who will be travelling on the bridge to drive carefully and maintain a safe distance from the car infront.- Bernama