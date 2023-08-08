Power of food, healthcare beyond medicine explored

KUALA LUMPUR: Valuable insights were shared at the Tzu Chi International Medical Association (TIMA) Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chapter’s opening of the much-anticipated Healthcare Beyond Medicine Conference on Aug 6 at the Berjaya Times Square Hotel.

Over 580 healthcare professionals, medical volunteers, and invited guests convened from various parts of the country and abroad to explore the potential of food as medicine in treating and reversing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, cancer, and obesity.

Chronic NCDs have become a pressing concern in modern society, with medication alone often falling short in providing effective management. To address this challenge, the conference took a deep dive into the powerful health benefits of a plant-based diet, backed by scientific evidence and insights from esteemed local and international speakers, including Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn, Director of the Heart Disease Reversal Programme at the Cleveland Clinic; Dr. Michael Greger, a physician specialising in clinical nutrition and a New York Times bestseller; Dr. Sivaneswaran Poobalasingam, President of the Malaysian Society of Lifestyle Medicine; Dr. Ching Chen Hua, a nephrologist at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah; and Dr. Ho Gwo Fuang, a Professor and clinical oncologist at University Malaya Medical Centre.

Dr. Esselstyn advocates for a whole-food plant-based diet as a means to prevent and reverse heart disease. He suggests avoiding oil, fish, meat, dairy, and other foods that can harm blood vessel cells and reduce the body’s ability to dilate blood vessels.

Dr. Greger shed light on the common misconception that we have no control over the development of dementia. He shared the uplifting news that while Alzheimer’s may be incurable, it is indeed preventable.

“Excessive cholesterol in our blood is unanimously recognised as a risk factor for the development of Alzheimer’s disease. When it comes to dietary guidelines for the prevention of Alzheimer’s, we should centre our diets around vegetables, legumes, fruits, and whole grains,” Dr. Greger said.

Dr. Ching Chen Hua revealed that a staggering 85% of kidney disease cases are caused by diabetes and hypertension. To prevent or halt kidney disease, she encourages lifestyle modifications and adopting a healthy diet, with a particular focus on a plant-dominant and low-protein approach. She recommends a daily intake of 0.6 to 0.8g/kg of proteins from plant sources, underlining the importance of consuming the right amounts and types of proteins.

All the speakers at the conference unanimously emphasised the positive effects of a plant-based diet in reducing the risk of NCDs. Dr. Eddie Chan, the initiator of the “21-Day Healthier Me Challenge”, presented compelling evidence supporting the effectiveness of a whole-food plant-based diet. Dr. Chan highlighted the significant health improvements, with blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol readings returning to normal ranges for thousands of participants who followed a whole-food plant-based diet for 21 consecutive days.

The astonishing outcomes of the programme have led to its expansion from Malaysia to other countries/regions, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Taiwan, and the US, with over 15,000 participants in total since its inception in 2020.

The powerful testimonies of successful cases and medical research showcased the immense potential of a plant-based diet in combating NCDs and promoting overall well-being. Dr. Eddie Chan, as the convener of TIMA Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, expressed his delight with the positive response from the conference participants.

He said: “Ample scientific evidence supports a plant-based diet as a vital strategy for preventing, treating, and even reversing chronic illnesses. A plant-based diet is an effective and sustainable lifestyle. With rising cases of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and cancer, the medical community must urgently endorse and promote a plant-based diet as an integral part of a healthy lifestyle for the public. Together, let’s pave the way for a healthier future.”

For more information on TIMA and updates on future events, please visit: www.tzuchi.my/en