Power supply restored after repairs to Penang Bridge cable

GEORGE TOWN: Power supply on the Penang Bridge has been fully restored after repairs were made to a damaged cable which was identified as the cause of Friday’s power failure.

PLUS Strategic Stakeholder Engagement head Syed Mohammed Idid said power supply returned to normal at 3.19 am today.

“Our investigations show that damage to the cable at KM138 had caused power supply on the bridge and toll plaza to be cut off on Friday. However, the cable has been repaired and operations are now back to normal,” he said in a statement.

He said the latest information on traffic conditions is available on Twitter PLUS Trafik or PLUS apps.

The power failure, which happened at 8.23 pm, had also affected the surrounding areas of the mainland and island which are connected to the bridge.- Bernama