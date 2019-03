KUALA LUMPUR: The decision to proceed with or dismiss any charges against an accused person rests with the Attorney-General (AG), Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law) Datuk Liew Vui Keong said.

He said the power is provided for in the Federal Constitution and the AG may dismiss any charge against any individual even if the proceeding for the said case is still ongoing.

“The Attorney-General has the right and the power to decide. The government will not interfere with the decisions made by the AG,” he told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby yesterday.

He was commenting on the Vietnamese government’s request to free Doan Thi Huong, a Vietnamese woman accused of killing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s half-brother Kim Jong-nam or Kim Chol.

Doan, 30, and Indonesia’s Siti Aisyah, along with four others still at large, were charged with the murder of Kim Chol, 45, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (klia2) departure hall at 9 am on Feb 13, 2017.

However on Monday, the Shah Alam High Court granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal to Siti Aisyah after two years of detention. — Bernama