KUCHING: Six premises in Serian town, which are believed to be involved in online gambling activities, had their electricity disconnected by Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) under the directive of the police on Friday (July 17).

Serian police chief DSP Aswandy Anis said all six premises were 24-hour shops, which had previously been raided for online gambling activities.

“The three-hour operation, which started at 10am, involved personnel from our Criminal Investigation Department and three from SEB,” Aswandy said in a statement yesterday.

He said the operation was carried out under Section 21A(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

“Police will continue to monitor and carry out raids against premises which are believed to be carrying out illegal online gambling activities and will continue to disconnect the electricity to these premises,” he added. - The Borneo Post