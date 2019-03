SEMENYIH: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) is hoping for a high voter turnout for tomorrow’s Semenyih state seat by-election.

A high turnout can be reflective of support towards the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ruling coalition, according to PPBM deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

Mukhriz has therefore urged PH to attract as many voters as possible to exercise their democratic right in the by-election.

Mukhriz, who also serves as the Kedah Mentri Besar, said this when out campaigning in Semenyih on Thursday.

The average voter turnout in Selangor was 85.91% in last year’s general election, while some 54,000 people are eligible to vote in Semenyih.

Meanwhile, Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) central committee member S. Arutchelvan expects the voter turnout to be low simply because both main parties, PH and BN, had failed to generate excitement.

“A section of voters are disillusioned with the excessive politicking of PH and BN. The others are preoccupied due to living cost issues while another group feel that it is an insignificant election.”

“Win or lose, the status quo remains, so there is no excitement for the voters,“ Arutchelvan added.

A low turnout does not augur well for PSM either, as they are counting on young voters to give the alternative party’s a voice in Selangor.

According to Arutchelvan, the voters have also not been captivated by the candidates put forward by PH and BN, as they lacked stage presence.

The by-election was called after PH assemblyperson Bakhtiar Mohd Nor passed away from a heart attack on Jan 11.

It will see a four-cornered fight between PH’s Muhammad Aiman Zainali, Zakaria Hanafi from Barisan Nasional, Parti Sosialis Malaysia’s Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul and independent candidate Kuan Chee Heng.