PETALING JAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has left Pakatan Harapan (PH) effective immediately, amidst the ongoing political crisis in the country.

Its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin confirmed this in a statement today, saying the decision was made in a special party meeting held yesterday (Feb 23).

All Bersatu MPs will also similarly leave the ruling coalition, he added.

“They have all signed a statutory declaration to continue supporting and giving their trust to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the prime minister of Malaysia,” he said.

“The decision was made having taken into account the current political development and the country’s future,” he said.

Muhyiddin’s statement came just moments after it was reported that Mahathir had submitted his resignation letter to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

This latest development is following political manoeuvring in the country that saw multiple emergency meetings held among the various parties and factions.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had also acknowledged yesterday that changes to the government were imminent, adding that the current impasse is an attempt to betray PH.