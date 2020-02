PETALING JAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has rejected Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation as the party chairman.

PPBM supreme council member Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen said several party leaders would meet Mahathir at his residence in Seri Kembangan today (Feb 25) to relay the decision to him.

“We reject Mahathir’s resignation as PPBM chairman and we want him to continue leading the party and the country forward.

“We also give our undivided support to Mahathir to continue leading the nation as the prime minister, and not just as an interim premier,” he told reporters when met outside the party’s headquarters, here, late yesterday night (Feb 24).

“Tomorrow morning we will have a personal meeting at his residence to inform him of this,” he added.

Asked if he had any knowledge why Mahathir submitted his resignation as the party chairman, Rafiq merely said the decision was very personal and that it was not for him to disclose.

Earlier yesterday, Mahathir announced that he was resigning both as the premier and the party chairperson amidst ongoing political turmoil.

The elder statesman was later appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as the interim prime minister as the country searches for its new head of the administration.