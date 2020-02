PETALING JAYA: Syed Saddiq (pix) has affirmed on behalf of Bersatu’s youth wing that they support Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to stay as Prime Minister.

“We support Malay unity, but based on principles and integrity with cannot work with those who have ruined the image of the Malay race by robbing and betraying the people,” said the youth chief.

Further stating that to unite with Umno would be a betrayal to the people’s mandate, the former Sports and Youth Minister said, “Armada supports Tun M’s stance to reject working with Umno under the leadership of Zahid Hamidi to form a new government.”