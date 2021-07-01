PPC confident iconic ferry refurbishment will spur state’s tourism industry

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Port Commission (PPC) is confident that five iconic ferries handed over to three qualified companies to be refurbished into tourist attractions will be capable of spurring the state’s tourism industry.

PPC chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng said the companies will turn the ferries into a floating museum, two tourist ferries and two floating restaurants.

“The PPC board of directors’ meeting in mid-June approved the three companies to refurbish and manage the five iconic ferries for 15 years.

“In addition, the companies taking over the ferries must hand over a guarantee of RM200,000 for each ferry to the commission,” he said in a statement today.

He said Printhero Merchandise (M) Sdn Bhd, that has experience in managing the souvenir shop at the Penang Hill lower station, the National Museum and the Perak Museum will refurbish the Pulau Pinang ferry into a floating museum based at Tanjung City Marina.

Tan said the museum will include photograph exhibits, visuals, a gift shop, cafe and photography areas to ensure that the Pulau Pinang Ferry Museum would invoke nostalgia regarding its history to all visitors.

Chuen Shin Aquaculture Sdn Bhd, meanwhile, has obtained the rights to modify Pulau Kapas and Pulau Payar ferries into floating restaurants, and both ferries will be placed near Pulau Jerejak, he said.

The company also manages several seafood restaurants and has maritime knowledge, so tourists can enjoy seafood on the floating restaurants while admiring the straits and view of both the iconic bridges of Penang.

Kantan Jaya, Tan said, had obtained the rights to modify the Pulau Undan and Pulau Talang-Talang ferries into tourist ferries that will dock at Swettenham Pier and only carry pedestrians.

“The tourist ferries will have a restaurant and conference rooms, catering for events and weddings, in addition to selling local products and souvenirs.

“Kantan Jaya has 40 years of experience in shipping and is capable of maintaining ferries. This advantage will enable the company to ensure a continuous tourist ferry service,” he said. — Bernama