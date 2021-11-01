PPD, which afflicts 15% of mothers, makes them feel worthless, very sad and hopeless

PETALING JAYA: While most women greet their newborn with joy and excitement, and perhaps a little anxiety, Susan (not her real name) felt only loneliness.

Her daughter was born prematurely and weighed in at only 1.7kg at birth, making it necessary for her to remain in the hospital for two months. Until her daughter was eight months old, Susan’s emotions fluctuated from feeling accomplished to extreme sadness.

“And there was no reason for that emotional roller coaster,” she told theSun.

Susan’s is a classic case of postpartum depression (PPD), a dejection or despondency that occurs during pregnancy or after childbirth.

In extreme cases, it could lead to the mother hurting the newborn. For instance, Susan recalled losing control of her own actions. “There was this voice in my head and it would tell me to hurt myself or my baby. It was scary even to be alone with myself,” she recalled.

Sunway University psychologist and associate professor Dr Alvin Ng Lai Oon pointed out that PPD should be differentiated from the more commonly known “baby blues”. “That is mild and it usually does not last more than two weeks.”

On the other hand, PPD manifests in strong feelings of worthlessness, deep sadness and a sense of hopelessness.

According to Ng, this then affects the mother’s daily functioning, especially with regard to the care of the baby. “Such depressive feelings may include suicidal thoughts and attempts,” he told theSun.

It may come as a surprise to many that even fathers can be similarly affected, Ng said.

As he pointed out, having to deal with a newborn is a challenging enough task for new and even seasoned fathers, and to live with a spouse who has been afflicted with an incapacitating condition is emotionally, cognitively and physically draining.

But this is also when the father’s help is needed most. “The mother may have mood swings, and the father will need to not only manage her emotions but also take over the care of the baby,” he said.

“PPD can be potentially dangerous because if left untreated, the mother could harm the child or herself. It can also lead to emotional, behavioural and cognitive problems in the child,” he added.

Ng said severe PPD could manifest in psychotic symptoms that result in the mother experiencing altered reality and neglecting childcare, making it essential for professional treatment.

The stigma and social taboo has left PPD under-reported, under-diagnosed and under-treated, but Ng estimated that an average of 15% of mothers in Malaysia are affected, which is comparable with the global average.

Fortunately for Susan, who gave birth to her first child in April 2016, she also realised that something was wrong when she became incapable of taking care of herself and her baby.

“A Caesarian delivery and a long stay in hospital was not what I envisioned so I just fell apart. Every day was a struggle,” she said. “I cried out to God everyday to help me get through each day.”

Susan said that by being more open about her feelings and taking the time to speak to her newborn also helped her on the road to recovery. She also attributed her recovery to the support from her family. “My husband and parents were always by my side. They saw me at my lowest and they always surrounded me with prayer,” she said.

Confiding in her doctor and the support of good friends also helped in her recovery.

Ng said more attention should be given to PPD. “If untreated, it could lead to mental illness and complications in relationships. In the end other members of the family may also need help,” he said.

“It has an impact on lifestyle, finances and the general well-being of the individual and her family.”