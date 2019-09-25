PPD1 number plate fetches RM120,000

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The vehicle registration number PPD1 fetched the highest bid at RM120,000, during a five-day online bidding process from Sept 19 to 23, undertaken by the state Road Transport Department (RTD) through its JPJeBid system.

RTD in a statement here today said another registration number, PPD9 also secured high bidding at RM53,888 and the exercise fetched a total of RM1.106 million for all successful bids.

This was the second series of online bidding after the first vehicle number series, PPC, ended with a total collection of RM969,738.

According to the statement, 796 bids were received through the system for the PPD series with 376 successful bidders. - Bernama