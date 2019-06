KUALA LUMPUR: The Bumiputera Manufacturers and Services Industry Association of Malaysia (PPIPBM) has urged government institutions to work together with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in high-level manpower development.

Its president Datuk Nurammar Abu Bakar said SMEs should be given an opportunity to attend skills development as well as technical and vocational education and training (TVET) centres nationwide to ensure the courses offered meet industry needs.

“We are committed to helping the government spur Malaysia’s economic growth by focusing on the future economy.

“We support the government’s efforts via the National Entrepreneurship Network (NEF) to be launched by the Prime Minister in July, especially in promoting entrepreneurial development,” he said at a press conference in conjunction with PPIPBM’s 26th annual general meeting here today.

He said the association also supports special regulations to reduce dependence on foreign workers, adding industry should move to high-value jobs and services that offer higher pay.

Special incentives should be provided to sectors that prioritise local workers, he said, adding the government should also look at providing opportunities in the non-food processing industry as well as halal exports for Bumiputera SMEs when identifying new key results areas to boost economic growth.

He pointed out that Bumiputera traders should be given the opportunity to own local business centres either on their own or in collaboration with non-Bumiputeras, besides being able to market their products.

PPIPBM, with 1,500 companies as registered members, has been operating for 26 years. — Bernama