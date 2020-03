PUTRAJAYA: The Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) today dismissed a 44-second audio recording that has gone viral on social media, which claimed that Putrajaya has been hit by Covid-19, as untrue.

In a statement posted on its Facebook account, PPj advised the public not to be fooled by the audio clip that has been making rounds through WhatsApp application since yesterday.

“It is business as usual in Putrajaya,” it said.

It also stressed that the audio clip which claimed that Putrajaya was hit by Covid-19, resulted in the overcrowded Putrajaya Hospital while its employees were either infected or suspected to be infected, were untrue and feared it would have caused panic among the public.

“The situation in Putrajaya is normal and people are advised to take precautionary measures as recommended by the Ministry of Health (MOH),” the statement said.

PPj also advised the public to act responsibly and refrain from disseminating unauthorised and untrue information. - Bernama