PUTRAJAYA: The Putrajaya ‘Residensi Prihatin’ Project, which offers apartment units at RM200,000 per unit, has received more than 8,000 applications, said Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) president Datuk Muhammad Azmi Mohd Zain.

A total of 12,300 units of Residensi Prihatin houses will be built in several locations in Putrajaya, which is expected to be fully completed by 2025, he told the media after launching PPj’s 25th anniversary celebrations here today.

According to him, the project will be developed by a contractor who handles the Malaysian Civil Servants Housing programme, with the project development order for the construction of the Residensi Prihatin in Precinct 19 here expected to be issued within a month.

Applications for the project can be made online at the Residensi Prihatin portal https://residensiprihatin.kwp.gov.my, with priority given to the B40 group, he said.

In conjunction with the PPj’s silver jubilee, Muhammad Azmi shared several plans including finalising the fourth Putrajaya Strategic Plan and the master plan for the development of Putrajaya as a sales centre for sports goods in Precinct 4.

“PPj will ensure balanced development without changing the original objective of establishing Putrajaya as an administrative centre. Therefore, we will identify several locations to be used as commercial centres,” he added. On achieving the target of 350,000 residents in Putrajaya by 2030, he also added said the target could be achieved earlier if economic activity is more vigorous.

Putrajaya has now almost 100,000 residents, 90 per cent of whom are civil servants. — Bernama