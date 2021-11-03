PPLH total loans approved until 2020 amounted to RM913.97 mln

KUALA LUMPUR: The total amount of loan approved for the Forest Plantation Development Programme (PPLH) from 2006 until 2020 amounted to RM913.97 million, Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister II Datuk Willie Mongin said.

He said the amount was made up of 82 PPLH loans approved for 70 private companies and government agencies with a total forest plantation area of 126,457.99 hectares.

“Of the area under cultivation of forest species, 66,553.98 hectares are in Peninsular Malaysia (52.7 percent), 30,404.01 hectares (24 percent) in Sabah dan 29,500 hectares (23.3 percent) in Sarawak.

“Based on a report and review of the progress of field work of the companies that received the loans ended Sept 30, 2021, it was found that 117,489.26 hectares or 92.9 per cent of the entire area have been cultivated,“ he said during an oral question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat, today.

Willie was replying to a question from Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) on the default payment amount from the PPLH loan scheme.

He said until 2020, there was still no collection made from the repayment of the PPLH loan scheme as the nearest maturity date of the agreement for repayment would start only in January 2022.

“The repayment period of the PPLH loans is 15 years for each borrower who would only start repaying in the 16th year as most species under the PPLH scheme are very suitable to be felled after 15 years,“ he added. — Bernama