LAHAD DATU: Marine police (PPM) detained 15 Filipinos in Pulau Sakar near here in an integrated operation with the Sabah Immigration Department yesterday.

Sabah Region 4 Marine Police commander ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali said the suspects aged between three and 50 were nabbed at 12.30pm during an inspection carried out at Kampung Tong Batu Lok Damai on the island.

“Initial inspection found all suspects could not produce any valid identity documents.

“In fact, the foreigners also admitted they were from Philippines while being questioned by Immigration officers,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said the illegal immigrant suspects were being investigated under Section 6(1) ( c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963.

In this regard, Mohamad Pajeri said the operation was implemented to eradicate the entry of illegal immigrants into the state.

“The integrated operation involved three officers as well as 16 personnel from Lahad Datu PPM apart from four Immigration personnel and officers in three PPM assets launched the operation,” he added.

eanwhile, he said the operation would continue to be held until the new year celebration to curb the entry of illegal immigrants into Sabah. — Bernama