PPM implements various initiatives to assist hardcore poor out of poverty

ALOR GAJAH: Pejabat Pembangunan Melaka (PPM) is implementing various initiatives, to ensure that the poor who are registered under the eKasih system can be removed from the group.

Its director Megat Azlani Megat Ramli said that as of Aug 31, a total of 1,595 heads of households (KIR) were recorded in hardcore poverty in the state, with a total household income of RM1,289 per month, based on the system’s data.

“Among the efforts carried out by the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), such as the Usaha Kasih (uKasih) programme, all 45 participants involved have been successfully removed from the shackles of hardcore poverty this year.

“Apart from that, various other efforts are being made to help businesses, such as capital and business equipment for this group, in line with the central government’s desire to aim for zero hardcore poverty by the end of this year,” he said.

He said this to reporters at the handover ceremony for the renovation of the house of a trader, Suhaila Jaafar, 37, under the MyHaus programme, which was also attended by the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YaPEIM) senior director (Entrepreneur Development), Parihah Hasan, in Kampung Melayu, Machap Baru, here today.

Megat Azlani said under the uKasih programme, most of them are involved in the business of selling asam pedas dishes, which is synonymous with Melaka, apart from running barber shops and cake shops.

He said through the programme, participants were given assistance with business equipment, up to a maximum of RM5,000, as well as training to help them gain knowledge and skills in business.

“Some of them used to do business on the roadside, and are now able to rent eateries under the local authority and achieve sales of up to RM10,000 a month,” he said. -Bernama