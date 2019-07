KOTA KINABALU: The Kudat Marine Police Force (PPM) has seized 850L of diesel and 180L of petrol, and detained six Filipino illegal immigrants in an integrated operation in the waters off Batu Kudat yesterday.

PPM Sabah Region Four commander ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali said the confiscations and detentions were conducted in three separate raids in the waters off Batu Mandi, Sikuati and Simpang Mengayau.

“It was believed the fuel was to be smuggled to the Philippines, and we also seized cash amounting to 657,500 pesos (RM52,738) in all the raids,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that all the detainees and confiscated items have been taken to the Kudat PPM Operations headquarters for further action under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Control of Supplies Act 1961. — Bernama