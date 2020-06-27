PPM thwart attempt to smuggle ‘murai’ worth RM500,000

MALACCA: An attempt by four men, including three Indonesians, to smuggle out RM500,000 worth of protected Oriental magpie-robin (Burung Murai Kampung) was thwarted by the Malacca Region Two Marine Police Force (PPM W2) in a raid here, this morning.

PPM W2 deputy commander Supt Noor Azman Jamal said the suspects, between the ages of 43 and 66 years old, using two boats, were detained in a raid by the patrol boats PSC 30 and 37, near Pulau Besar.

‘’The success of the raid was due to information provided by the Lumut-Based Maritime Monitoring System (SWASLA),’’ he said in a statement, here today.

He said examinations of the boats found 188 baskets containing the protected Oriental magpie-robins bird species worth RM500,000.

The two fibreglass boats and three units of outboard engines used by the suspects, estimated to be worth RM137,000, were also seized, he said.

Noor Azman said those arrested and the items seized were taken to the Malacca PPM W2 Tactical Headquarters for documentations.

The case is being investigated under Section 13b of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 (MAQIS) and the Immigration Act 1959/63, he added. - Bernama