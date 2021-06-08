PPMP urges govt to expedite media vaccination after 22 pressmen quarantined in May

IPOH: The Perak Association of Media Practitioners (PPMP) has urged the government to expedite the vaccination of media personnel so that they can carry out their duties more confidently and safely.

Its chairman, Sayed Mohd Hesham Syed Idris, in a statement today said media practitioners in Perak and several other states have yet to receive any notification of their vaccination appointments through the MySejahtera application.

“During this (Covid-19) pandemic, quite a number of media practitioners in Perak had been forced to go through self-quarantine repeatedly and had come in close contacts with Covid-19 patients.

“On May 3 alone, a total of 22 media personnel from various agencies in the state were ordered to undergo quarantine after being detected to be in close contact with patients who tested positive for Covid-19. This proves that due to their duties in the field, they are very vulnerable (to the infection),” he said.

“The PPMP hopes that media personnel will not be left behind in receiving vaccinations that will enable them to continue to serve, dedicate, and bring the government’s agenda to achieve herd immunity before the end of this year,” he added.

Yesterday, National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said media personnel registered in the programme will receive the first dose of the vaccine starting tomorrow. — Bernama