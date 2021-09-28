PPN: Terengganu to enter Phase Four in October

MARANG: Terengganu is expected to shift to Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) at the latest by end of October, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

He said that this was based on the indicators and current developments such as the percentage of full vaccinations for the adult population which to date had reached 82.7 per cent while that of the first dose had surpassed 90 per cent.

“God willing, there will be a special meeting of the pandemic special committee at the federal level tomorrow to be chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“This matter (shifting to Phase Four) will also be scrutinised during the meeting. Based on the current situation, we expect to be able to move to the next phase at the latest in a month,” he said.

He was talking to reporters after checking on the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Pengkalan Berangan here, today.

A total of 1,470 Form One to Form Three students from four secondary schools in the Marang district received their first dose during the programme in preparation for the reopening of schools next month.

Meanwhile, in another development, Ahmad Samsuri, who is also PAS vice president, said Terengganu would host the 67th PAS Annual General Assembly scheduled on Nov 6 to 7.

As such, all plans and preparations are underway to ensure the assembly including the selection of the top party posts would go smoothly, he added.

“The assembly cannot be postponed anymore and we concur with the directive of the Registrar of Societies that it be held before Dec 31,” he added.- Bernama