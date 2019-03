GEORGE TOWN: Tenants of the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) in Taman Manggis have agreed to end their protest at Komtar’s compound here after they received new rental offer from the state government.

Five families who camped at the Komtar building since March 6 ended their protests today after about five hours of talks with several state representatives there.

One of the tenants Nazrimah Jamal Abidin, 44, said she had agreed to the offer to rent a residential unit at Lebuh Maccalum here at RM230 a month.

“I am grateful that this is over,” said Nazrimah who had been living at Komtar compound along with her husband and eight children.

Meanwhile, another tenant, Sophian Mohd Zain, said they were allowed to stay temporarily at PPR Taman Manggis for another two weeks to make necessary arrangement before moving out.

The issue started when 22 families in the PPR Taman Manggis were ordered to vacate their rental units on March 6 for breaching the rental terms and five families staged protest by camping out at the Komtar building. — Bernama