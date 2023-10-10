PPRPD: Minimum wage of junior police officers should be raised

KUALA LUMPUR: It is only fair that the minimum wage of junior police officers is increased according to current economic requirements, said Royal Malaysia Police Junior Officer Association (PPRPD) deputy president Sub-Inspector Abd Rashid Ali.

He said this is following the starting salary of a police personnel at the rank of constable (YA1) is RM1,441 and the allowance given, between RM600 and RM700, was not fixed and varies according to their assigned locations.

“The current minimum salary of a junior police officer is very disproportionate with current economic needs... if we go by the changing of times, it needs (to be increased to) RM1,800, but even that is still insufficient with the current cost of living,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Abd Rashid said that besides personal expenses, the personnel also need to fend for their family members and the rising cost of schooling and medical expenses.

He said there were some police personnel serving in the capital city who had to live outside Kuala Lumpur because the house rents are cheaper there.

“We hope the government will welcome the proposal to increase the minimum wage of junior police officers to boost their morale and ease the burden of the affected personnel,” he said.

In addition, Abd Rashid also hopes that the government would consider increasing the minimum wage to RM1,500 starting with the Orang Asli Services and Support Scheme to enable the affected personnel to receive a commensurate salary.

He said there are three Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) service schemes, namely the Skim Perkhidmatan Konstabel with a starting salary of RM1,441; Skim Perkhidmatan Jawatan Konstabel Orang Asli RM1,334; and Skim Perkhidmatan Konstabel Sokongan RM1,220.

“The current salary scheme for Orang Asli services and support is less than RM1,441 or around RM1,200,” he said.

He also suggested that the PDRM Service Scheme be made a special service so that the salary and pension rates do not follow the calculation of other civil servants because, as security forces, they serve the country and it involves personal safety.

On Saturday (Oct 7), Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain proposed that the government adjust the PDRM salary scale and he also put forward several proposals specifically to improve the level of team integrity.

Among the proposals were adjusting the starting salary scheme for police personnel at the rank of constable (YA1) of RM1,441 to the national minimum wage of RM1,500 per month and an additional increase of 30 per cent of the annual salary increment (KGT) or a ‘one-off’ KGT for the professional management group to the senior police officer service scheme which is YA13 to YA24A. -Bernama