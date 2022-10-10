PPS in Baling closed, situation back to normal

ALOR SETAR: A temporary relief centre (PPS), which was opened in Baling district to house flood evacuees yesterday, was closed at 1 pm today.

Baling District Civil Defence Force (APM) officer, Lt (PA) Mohd Faizol Ab Aziz, said that the PPS at Kompleks Rakan Muda, which accommodated 154 people from 49 families, was closed after all evacuees were allowed to return home.

“The PPS was opened at 2 pm yesterday following several villages experiencing flash floods due to heavy rain. The good weather today allowed all the evacuees to return home,” he said in a statement today.

A total of 28 villages were affected by the flood, including Kampung Temusu, Kampung Dusun, Kampung Iboi, Kampung Memali, Kampung Tualang and several other villages located near Sungai Ketil, Baling. - Bernama