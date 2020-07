JOHOR BARU: Two temporary relocation centres (PPS) in Johor were closed at 5 and 6pm yesterday after all the 50 evacuees, involving 12 families, were allowed to return home as the flood water had receded.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan, in a statement last night, said one of the PPS was Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tengku Mahkota in Muar which housed 23 people from eight families.

Another PPS was Sekolah Kebangsaan Tanjung Gading 5 in Tangkak which housed 27 people from four families.

He said there were still two PPS in operation as of 8pm yesterday.

They are at SK Parit Keroma Darat and SK Parit Raja, both in Muar, with a total of 79 flood evacuees, from 18 families. — Bernama