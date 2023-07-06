PPVC can reduce dependence on foreign labour: Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method can help reduce the country’s dependence on foreign workers in the construction industry, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix).

He said the method could also attract youth in this country to be trained to become skilled workers due to the more comfortable work environment.

“I was made to understand that local workers prefer this work environment or atmosphere because it is not like a conventional job that requires them to work under the hot sun or outside, which is quite uncomfortable.”

He said this to reporters after witnessing the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) and Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) here today.

PPVC is a method where 3D modules are assembled complete with internal finishing in the factory before being delivered and installed on-site, which can reduce 70 to 80 per cent of construction work.

According to Nanta, Malaysia needs about 400,000 construction workers and still depends on foreign labour because of the work environment that is less preferable by the locals.

Meanwhile, MRCB executive vice-president Datuk Seri Ir Dr Judin Abdul Karim said the PPVC method is considered more advanced than the Industrialised Building System (IBS).

“IBS is a 2D prefabricated panel and box system that will be assembled on the construction site with the aim of reducing up to 30 per cent of the work on site.

“Meanwhile, PPVC transports complete 3D modules to be installed on-site and can reduce 70 to 80 per cent of construction work,” he said. - Bernama