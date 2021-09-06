PPVs in Sabah told to tighten SOP to avoid overcrowding — Khairy

KOTA KINABALU: Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has directed vaccination centres (PPV) in Sabah to tighten enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid overcrowding.

He said although walk-in vaccination was allowed, the enforcement of the SOP, including physical distancing, needed to be tightened to ensure that the vaccination process remains under control.

“We can’t avoid people coming (to PPV) as the vaccination rate in Sabah is increasing and more and more people know how to get vaccinated. So when (vaccination) is opened on a ‘walk-in’ basis then there may be overcrowding.

“However, I have instructed PPV managers and also the enforcement team involved for SOPs to be strictly enforced so that there is no overcrowding,“ he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he inspected the location of the landslide involving several buildings in Complex C, Queen Elizabeth Hospital (HQE) following recent heavy rainfall.

Also present were Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Sabah Health Director Dr Rose Nani Mudin and HQE Director Dr William Gotulis.

Khairy was commenting on the issue of walk-in vaccination in Sabah since Aug 12, which reportedly caused overcrowding at several PPVs, including the Sabah International Convention Centre here.

On the affected HQE building, he said the Public Works Department (PWD) was conducting a damage assessment and the Health Ministry would obtain cost estimates from the department to apply for allocation for the repair works.

“PWD will make a decision on the Tuberculosis Clinic and the buildings here. This building is classified as unsafe at the moment,“ he said.

Last Friday, five high-risk buildings at HQE, located near the landslide area namely Medicines and Consumables Store, Chronic Medicine Ward, Rehab Ward, Tuberculosis Clinic and Sleep Lab, were vacated as a safety measure.

Earlier, Khairy attended a briefing by Dr William on the capacity of HQE, especially in dealing with Covid-19 patients.

Khairy also presented welfare assistance to 14 hospital staff affected by floods and landslides. — Bernama