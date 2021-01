KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council Zakat Collection Centre (PPZ-MAIWP) today received RM200,000 in contributions from Etiqa Family Takaful Berhad to help those affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

PPZ-MAIWP, in a statement said that the company was among the first to provide assistance in the form of basic necessities such as rice, sugar, cooking oil and flour through the Bakul Rezeki Khaira PPZ initiative.

Meanwhile, PPZ-MAIWP also launched the 2021 Khaira PPZ Post-Flood Mission, which aims to help those affected by the recent floods.

“PPZ-MAIWP has forged cooperation with corporate zakat payers namely Etiqa General Takaful Berhad, QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd and Siti Khadijah Apparel Sdn Bhd to help ease the burden of flood victims in Pahang through a total contribution of RM 70,000 which will benefit 300 families,” the statement said.

It said, the contributions will be in the form of basic necessities and household items such as mattresses, beds, as well as KFC vouchers and 200 telekung or female prayer garments.- Bernama