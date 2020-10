KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council Zakat Collection Centre (PPZ-MAIWP) is reopening all zakat payment counters at its headquarters and nine branches starting today.

Its chief executive officer Ahmad Shukri Yusoff said the reopening of the counters was made to facilitate the payment of zakat after being temporarily closed for sanitation work.

“To ensure the safety of our staff and zakat payers, PPZ-MAIWP will take preventive measures in accordance with the standard operating procedures set by the government,” he said in a statement today.

He said the counters will open from 8.15 am to 4.45 pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 8.15 am to 12.30 pm which to be resumed from 2.30 pm to 4.45 pm on Friday.

The counters will also open from 8.15 am to 12.45 pm on the second and fourth Saturday of the month.

Alternatively, zakat payers can also pay their zakat online at www.zakat.com.my or through internet banking, he said.

Further information can be obtained by calling PPZ-MAIWP at 1300 88 5757 or email to info@zakat.com.my. — Bernama