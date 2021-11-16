PPZ-MAIWP out to collect RM800 million in tithe this year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council Zakat Collection Centre (PPZ-MAIWP) aims to collect RM800 million in zakat (tithe) this year, said its acting chief executive officer, Abdul Hakim Amir Osman. (pix)

He said that from January to October this year, a total of RM577 million in tithe was collected from 348,000 payers around Kuala Lumpur and, from this amount, RM555 million had been distributed to tithe recipients through various distribution schemes.

“We hope that with the Year-End Zakat (YEZ) campaign from today until Dec 31, we will achieve our collection target.

“The campaign is aimed at getting the public to expedite their tithe payments by Dec 31 to enjoy income tax rebates for 2021 and enjoy the death benefit scheme,” he told reporters after launching the campaign today.

Abdul Hakim said each tithe payer could get an individual income tax rebate and also enjoy the ‘Kafalah Muzakki’ scheme or death benefit scheme up to RM3,000, especially for those who pay at the PPZ-MAIWP

He also pointed out that PPZ-MAIWP provided various tithe payment channels to facilitate payers with the new value-added channel, namely ZAKAT+ and others such as @MYtemujanji, 10 counters at the PPZ-MAIWP, which is open daily including on public holidays.

Abdul Halim said ZAKAT+ also served as a ‘one-stop centre’ to give tithe payers the option to set appointments for the Digital Zakat Counter, Mobile Zakat Counter, Door To Door and Ride2u services.

In addition, PPZ-MAIWP has also lined up interesting programmes like ‘Super Sunday’, Campaign 12.12 and Zakat Quiz, with participants taking part in these programmes receiving various special prizes.

The ‘Super Sunday’ activity will take place at the PPZ-MAIWP counter, and the first 10 tithe payers will receive special souvenirs every Sunday throughout December.

“At the same time, through the 12.12 campaign on the www.zakat.my portal, a total of 100 tithe payers who make payments from Dec 8-12 will have the opportunity to win e-vouchers from ‘Setel’ worth RM50,“ he said.

Abdul Hakim said tithe payers would also have the opportunity to win special prizes through lucky draws, including the Thermomix Multi-Function Kitchen Cooking Machine, Dyson V12 vacuum cleaner and iPhone 13 mini.

-Bernama