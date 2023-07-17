PPZ-MAIWP targets RM45m in Zakat collection through PZB campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council Zakat Collection Centre (PPZ-MAIWP) aims to collect RM45 million in income zakat (tithe), through a monthly zakat deduction (PZB Scheme) campaign from July 1 to Dec 31 this year, said its chief executive officer, Abdul Hakim Amir Osman, here today.

He said that the campaign covers the three Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan, and targetted an estimated 9,500 zakat payers.

“The PZB scheme is one of the preferred zakat payment channels for the community, and as I mentioned in my speech earlier, 68 per cent of zakat collection is through salary deductions.

“The Muslim community prefers this mode of payment as it is convenient and consistent,” he said after launching the campaign.

He said that the campaign was also offering various prizes, such as a trip for two to the Balkans, six units each of iPhone 15; Slim Fluffy Dyson Vacuum; Sony WH-1000Xm5 headband; 999.9 Gold coins and Philips Perfect Care Elite Steam Iron.

“The PPZ-MAIWP zakat payers are also covered by the Muzakki Kafarah Scheme, or death benefit scheme. In the event of the payer’s death, the next of kin will receive up to RM3,000. Those who contribute a minimum of RM50 per annum are automatically eligible for this scheme,” he said.

He also shared data on asnaf groups, stating that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, there were about 20,000 families, but the number spiked to approximately 30,000 families when the pandemic hit, and they needed monthly assistance amounting to RM20 million per month.

“The numbers keep increasing since the Covid-19 pandemic, therefore we need higher zakat collections to meet their needs, and provide comfort on par with other Muslim communities.

“This campaign is open to all zakat payers through the PZB Scheme, both new and existing payers who wish to increase their contribution,” he said.

He said that participation in the PZB Scheme was through online registration at its website ptg.zakat.com.my or by manually filling up a form at PPZ-MAIWP counters in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan, or through employers. -Bernama