PUTRAJAYA: PR1MA Corporation Malaysia (PR1MA) has provided 10 buses for the implementation of the Community Vaccine Mobilisation (Movak) programme in Perlis, Kedah and Penang from today until Sept 2.

PR1MA chairman Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim said the buses which would function as mobile vaccination centres (PPVs) would benefit 7,500 residents in Perlis, 5,000 in Kedah and 11,000 in Penang.

“It is hoped that PR1MA can help boost the vaccination rate by facilitating the access of the local residents to the existing vaccines,” he said in a statement today.

He said PR1MA fully support the Movak programme which was an initiative under the Ministry of Housing and Local Government to expedite vaccination exercise under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

In Perlis, the programme begins today until Wednesday (Aug 25) at Dataran MPK Pauh; Felda Mata Ayer Hall; Padang Semarak Hall; Batas Lintang Simpang Empat Internet Centre; Kubang Gajah Service Centre and Dataran Mentalon.

In Kedah, the Movak programme will be conducted on August 27-28 at the Kulim Stadium; Bandar Laguna Merbuk Hall in Sg Petani and Jitra Kubang Pasu Hall, while in Penang it will be held from Aug 30 to Sept 2 at Dato’ Haji Ahmad Badawi Hall; Jalan Betek Sports Complex; Batu Kawan Stadium; Bandaraya Stadium, and Perda Teluk Kumbar Hall. — Bernama