Practice new norms to prevent new clusters: Labuan health director

LABUAN: Mosques and surau congregations must continue to practice the new normal to prevent the emergence of new clusters, said Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari.

He said as the country is in transition phase to endemic, the possibility of virus transmission is still inevitable.

“During this transition phase, there are no more restrictions in the mosques and surau in terms of physical distancing but this does not mean we can be complacent.

“The Omicron variant is still spreading widely in our community, if possible we should avoid crowded places,” he said at the launching of the Ramadan: Covid-19 Free Campaign at Desa Tunas Hijau here today.

He said mosques and surau needed to be run under the new norms to prevent new clusters, including observing physical distancing and allowing only those who are healthy to attend.

“There is no denying that the opportunity (to attend mosque) needs to be managed properly to avoid mosque clusters,” he said.

He said healthcare personnel would be deployed and on standby in certain mosques and surau to provide advice and monitor the situation.

Dr Ismuni disclosed that as of today, more than 300 active cases have been recorded on this duty-free island.

During the transition phase to endemic, prayers, and religious activities in mosques and surau and other houses of worship can be conducted without physical distancing.

However, the implementation and the final standard operating procedures (SOPs) are subject to the decision of the respective religious authority in the states while mass prayers in non-Muslim houses of worship would be subject to the decision of the Ministry of National Unity and its Unit for Other Religions (UNIFOR).

The wearing of face masks in public places is still mandatory. - Bernama