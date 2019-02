KLANG: Pranksters, who placed the idol of a Chinese deity at a mosque here on Wednesday, probably struck again on Saturday when they left two small figurines of Hindu deities at a mosque in Pandamaran, here.

A woman on her way to religious classes at the mosque alerted the police at about 3.45pm after she spotted figurines that are roughly four inches by three inches tall on a railing at the main entrance.

Klang South police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said police were dispatched to the scene after the call and the small figurines, which are commonly placed on vehicle dashboards by Hindus, were found covered in dust.

He said police do not discount the possibility the act was the work of mentally deranged persons.

Shamsul said the case was classified as defiling a place of worship with intent of insult under Section 295 of the Penal Code. Investigations are ongoing.

He urged those with relevant information to the case to come forward and assist police.

On Wednesday, a statue of the Chinese demi-god “Datuk Kong” was left at the same spot of the mosque, raising the ire of the mosque’s committee and worshippers.

Klang MP Charles Santiago, who visited mosque representatives today, told the media that he would have close-circuit security cameras (CCTVs) installed at mosques by the end of next week to deter such occurrences in future.

“An attack on one religion is an attack on all religions,“ he said.

“This is a mixed township where all races live in peace and it is our duty is to ensure this prevails.”

The mosque’s chairman Idris Mazlan said he regretted the incident, which had gone viral nationwide.

“Let’s not get emotional about the incident and leave it to the police to investigate. We live in a multi-racial society and let us all unite and remain as one. We should discuss any issue and find ways to resolve matters amicably,“ he said.

According to members of the temple, the only witnesses to the last incident at the time was a child believed to be aged six or seven.

It is learnt that the boy who was cycling in the area at the time, spotted two youths on a motorcycle pulling off the act.

“He is a child and we have to take his testimony with caution,“ said Idris.