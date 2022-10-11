Prasarana adds 20 feeder buses to help affected LRT commuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) has added 20 free feeder buses for affected commuters following the closure of 16 Light Rail Transit (LRT) train stations between Kelana Jaya and Ampang Park starting yesterday.

It said in a statement that the number of feeder buses has now reached over 100 to accommodate passengers on five routes involving LRT Line 1 (Ara Damansara Station - Pasar Seni Station); Line 2 (Ara Damansara Station – Kelana Jaya Station); Line 3 (Kelana Jaya Station – Pasar Seni Station); Line 4 (Pasar Seni Station – Masjid Jamek Station); and Line 5 (Masjid Jamek Station – Dato’ Keramat Station).

It said the move was made following the cooperation from Smart Selangor.

Prasarana would also station 80 personnel at the relevant stations to facilitate passenger movement, it added.

“Rapid Rail will provide free fare for each day of service disruption to Kelana Jaya Line LRT users.

“This will be implemented after the service is restored. Detailed information will be announced soon,“ read the statement.

It said the status of the Kelana Jaya line would be regularly updated on its social media channels and mass media.

The LRT service between the Kelana Jaya and Ampang Park stations has been suspended for seven days since 6am yesterday for passenger safety reasons and time needed to identify the cause of the service disruption. - Bernama