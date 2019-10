KUALA LUMPUR: Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) will give its full cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) with regard to the preliminary investigation carried out on three officials of the company.

The president and chief executive officer of Kumpulan Prasarana Datuk Mohamed Hazlan Mohamed Hussain said Prasarana was a corporate body that always strongly upheld the principles of integrity in all matters.

He said that he had always reminded all the company’s employees to discharge their duty transparently, with trust and sincerity.

“Thus, if we find any project that has elements that were not transparent, or digressed from the standard operating procedures, we will get in touch with the MACC Chief Integrity Officer stationed at Prasarana to get advisory services and cooperation so that it could be scrutinised further.

“Prasarana would give full cooperation to MACC in carrying out investigation and had issued a circular to the staff to give their cooperation in the matter,” he said in a statement, here today.

Meanwhile, the MACC when contacted said that the commission would not issue any statement on the matter until the investigation had been completed. — Bernama