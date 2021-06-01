Prasarana confirms receiving legal notice of LRT crash victim

KUALA LUMPUR: Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) confirmed that it has received the legal notice of demand from the solicitors acting for Wong Chee Foong, one of the passengers affected by the Light Rail Transit (LRT) crash recently.

Its acting president and group chief executive officer Datin Norlia Noah said Prasarana received the notice today and it has been handed to Prasarana’s appointed legal advisor for due consideration and immediate action.

“The well-being of our passengers continues to be our utmost priority. Prasarana has, from the time it came to know of the incident, taken immediate steps to contact either the passengers involved or their family members.

“We understand that Mr Wong is currently still undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit, Kuala Lumpur Hospital. The goodwill payment due to him will be extended as soon as it is practicable to do so. We give our assurance that medical expenses for his surgery and other treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital will be fully borne by Prasarana and we pray for Mr Wong’s speedy recovery,” she said in a statement today.

It was reported yesterday that the family of an LRT crash victim has sent a legal notice to Prasarana, demanding that the rail operator pays RM1.8 million in damages for injuries he suffered.

Wong sought the RM1.8 million for medical expenses, physical damage, mental and emotional stress, trauma, loss of income, special and general damages and for the negligence caused.

Norlia shared that Prasarana has started issuing the goodwill payments announced at its press conference on May 25.

“This is a one-off special financial assistance that is extended on a goodwill basis to all 213 passengers involved and was issued as soon as details of the passenger were obtained and verified. A total of 31 passengers to-date have come forward to receive the assistance,” she said.

In addition, the company has also provided on a goodwill basis financial assistance to cover medical expenses and follow-up treatment as well as setting up counselling services for all passengers involved in the incident.

In the 8.33pm incident on May 24, an empty LRT train collided with another carrying 213 passengers in a tunnel between the Kampung Baru and KLCC stations.

On May 25, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong was reported to have said that initial investigations found the accident was due to the negligence of the hostler of one of the trains, who drove it in the wrong direction.

Prasarana had previously announced that it would provide special assistance of RM1,000 and other support assistance to all victims involved in the incident. — Bernama