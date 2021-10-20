Prasarana expects 80% increase in ridership for rail, bus services in 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Prasarana Malaysia Bhd is foreseeing an uptrend in ridership for both urban rail and bus services of up to 80 percent in 2022, better than since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

President and group chief executive officer Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah said the forecast is expected to reach towards the pre-pandemic level in 2019 in line with the reopening of the economy.

“In terms of preparedness in entering endemic, we will always ensure that our services are safe, by implementing strict standard operating procedures as advised by the National Security Council (MKN),” he said.

On the impact caused by Covid-19, he said Prasarana’s daily average ridership currently stands at 380,000 as at Oct 13, 2021, a decline of about 40 percent from 2020 and about 70 percent from the pre-pandemic level in 2019.

“As such, we hope for continuous government support to encourage the rakyat to use our services,” he told Bernama.

Mohd Azharuddin expects the government to include the extension of My30 unlimited travel pass and in support of a more sustainable future for the public transportation system in the upcoming Budget 2022.

“We are looking forward to replace our ageing buses with electric vehicles (EVs) and aim for all of our busses to be fully replaced with EVs by 2030,” he noted.

Furthermore, he said Prasarana also plans to upgrade bus stops and pedestrian walkways in the Klang Valley as a part of its initiative to improve first mile last mile connectivity and customer experience.

Recently, Prasarana implemented five short-term measures from the 23 proposals aimed at improving the operations of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Kelana Jaya line following the collision of two trains in May 2021. — Bernama