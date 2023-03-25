Prasarana rail, bus services record one million passengers on March 21

KUALA LUMPUR: The rail and bus services operated by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) recorded one million passengers last March 21 (Tuesday), the highest daily number since the country entered the endemic phase.

Prasarana, in a statement today, said it was a leap from the average of 846,000 passengers daily from Jan 1 to March 15, with the rail service recording 767,000 passengers, while the bus service recorded 235,000 passengers.

“The figure of one million passengers (on March 21), includes an average of 100,000 passengers who use the Putrajaya Line MRT service that was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on March 16.

“Prasarana thanks all the passengers who use the services and will continue with efforts to ensure the safety, smoothness and stability of the services are maintained for the benefit of the public,“ read the statement.

It said before Covid-19 hit the country in early 2020, about 1.2 million people used the Prasarana services daily.

Currently, the public gets to enjoy free rides on the Putrajaya Line Mass Transit Transit (MRT) services, including on the feeder bus service for Putrajaya Line MRT from Damansara to Putrajaya Sentral, it said, adding that the free rides are provided until March 31.

The public can get the latest information on the services through Rapid KL’s social media channels or through the PULSE application which can be downloaded for free. - Bernama