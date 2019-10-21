Prasarana, RapidKL to form alliance with bus companies to expand minibus service

KUALA LUMPUR: Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) and RapidKL will have a strategic alliance with bus companies to expand and improve the minibus service which made a comeback in the capital last month.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix) said the service was well received by the public with an average of 1,200 passengers before increasing to 1,800 passengers per day on the T304 (Ampang Point to Bukit Indah) route.

“The advantage of a smaller bus is that it is easier to get into the residential areas and this makes it easier for the bus driver to make the duration of the trip shorter and to operate at a frequency of 15 minutes during peak hours.

“Rapid KL has done research and most of the passengers are satisfied with the minibus service and are supportive, so this has given us an indication that the minibus is popular because it is faster and saves time,” he told reporters after trying out the minibus service here today.

Loke said he hoped the mini bus service would be introduced by next year, especially in the residential areas and hoped more private bus operators would invest to improve the bus service.

On Aug 28, Rapid KL ran a trial minibus service from Bukit Indah hub to Ampang Point, via Jalan Rasmi from Sept 1 to Nov 29 after nearly 21 years of stopping the minibus service. — Bernama