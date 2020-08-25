Prasarana targets over 10% passenger increase for LRT Kelana Jaya line

SEPANG: Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) is expecting the number of passengers for the Kelana Jaya line of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) service to rise by over 10% with the use of 27 Bombardier Innovia Metro 300 new train sets.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (pix) said so far, Prasarana had received three of the train sets and the rest until 2023.

“Two of the train sets are being installed at Westport, Port Klang. One of these is expected to start operating by the end of this year.

“Two more train sets are on the way here by ship,” he told reporters after welcoming the arrival of the fifth train set by air, here, today.

One of the 27 new train sets purchased under the Kuala Lumpur Additional Vehicle (KLAV) project, it arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Tajuddin said the train’s arrival was historic as it was the first transported via the world’s biggest public cargo plane, Antonov An124-100.

“Before this, the Bombardier trains had been transported to this country by ship, taking two months to reach Port Klang,“ he added. — Bernama