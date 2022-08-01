Pray for Ainul Mardhiah: Mother

KUALA LUMPUR: Ainul Mardhiah Ahmad Safiuddin, four, who was diagnosed with a rare germ cell tumour as a baby, is reported to be in critical condition.

The news was shared by her mother Nurul Erwani Zaidi through an Instagram post today, adding that her daughter is currently receiving treatment at the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

“...I don’t ask for much. Please pray for my favourite child, Ainul Mardiah, to be strong to fight this disease,” read the post.

According to Nurul Erwani, her daughter initially vomited and suffered from diarrhoea and started to become weaker before she was rushed to the emergency department of a hospital.

“The doctor did some procedures and told me that Ainul is already tired because the infection has spread all over her body. This time, the virus attack is too strong. Please be strong Ainul, my love.

“Show to the doctor that you’re fine. Thank you all for your prayers,” she wrote.

Nurul Erwani’s post received overwhelming responses from Instagram users who prayed for Ainul Mardhiah’s speedy recovery, including from Malaysian-born UK-based surgeon Dr Nur Amalina Che Bakri.

“Let us all pray for little Ainul. Keep fighting Ainul! You did it before, you can do it again!” wrote Dr Nur Amalina.

Dr Nur Amalina was the person responsible for bringing Ainul Mardiah and her parents to London to seek treatment for the child’s tumour in 2019. - Bernama